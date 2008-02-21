Odin Sphere Dated For Europe

While we've known since November that Square Enix was bringing the best thing to hit 2D since the steamroller to Europe this spring, but that was far too vague for those of you across the pond eagerly awaiting your first taste of the Atlus PS2 masterpiece Odin Sphere. The ultimate hand made fantasy is less than a month away, getting released across PAL territories on March 14th. Mark the date down on your calendar, maybe take a day off work, and be sure to have a couple tissues on hand as you find out why Odin Sphere was number one in our list of the top five gaming love stories of all time.

Experience The Ultimate 'Hand Made' Fantasy With Odin Sphere

London (20th February 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that Odin Sphere™ will be released across all PAL territories from 14th March 2008 exclusively on the PlayStation® 2 computer entertainment system.

Odin Sphere brings a lavishly illustrated world to a home console, experienced through an intuitive, high quality control system. Odin Sphere's fantasy world interlaces five individual tales to tell an epic story of amazing power, inevitable loss and irresistible love to enchant users.

Fully optimized for Europe, Odin Sphere delivers unique action-combat gameplay that rewards speed and style, revamping the action RPG genre. An alchemy system that lets you combine the spoils of combat for added bonuses and rare items adds further depth to this epic experience.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Odin Sphere embodies the commitment of Square Enix in bringing new experiences to European gamers. This is especially reflected in our partnership with Atlus, allowing Square Enix Ltd. to publish the first non Square Enix title in PAL territories. The wonderfully crafted Odin Sphere is the best possible start to an exciting new period for the company."

About ODIN SPHERE

Story

The nations of Erion had always held an uneasy peace, as the various kings and queens watched each other for any signs of weakness. When the country of Valentine is obliterated by the power of an ancient artefact, it sparks a bloody war between the fairies of Ringford and the warriors of Ragnanival. Little do they know that they are acting out an almost-forgotten prophecy: one that, if fulfilled, will lead to the destruction of the entire world. Take control of the warrior princess Gwendolyn, daughter of Odin, and follow the threads of an intricately woven story as you uncover the truth behind the prophecy - and how to bring it to an end.

Features

* Gorgeous hand-drawn artwork and animations

* Intense side-scrolling action with astonishing attacks and magic effects

* Fully-voiced dialogue that heightens the drama

* Five playable characters in all; each one's fate is intertwined with the others

* Powerful orchestral score from Hitoshi Sakimoto, composer of FINAL FANTASY® XII

* A robust cooking and alchemy system that can be used to create powerful attack and recovery items

* PAL version includes 60Hz display mode to deliver the experience that the creators intended, and an optimised 50Hz display mode too

* In-game text is fully localised into English, French, German, Spanish and Italian

* Option to select either English or the original Japanese vocal track