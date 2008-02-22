Offset Software, Now Owned By Intel

I totally didn't see this one coming. At all. By the looks of things, Intel has just swept in and plucked the company from the realms of independent development.

From the site:

Today we have some major news to announce. Intel has acquired Offset Software. Yes, you read it correctly! Project Offset is going strong and we are excited about things to come. Stay tuned.

Offset Software has been quietly working away on its unnamed, yet visually scrumptious fantasy multiplayer title for a few years now. The team isn't that large, so progress has been (understandably) slow. With Intel in the mix, I'm sure Offset will get all the resources it needs.

The main dude in charge of art, Rod Green, is originally from Australia. He was unbelievably helpful when I was putting together an article on the developer's tech back on Atomic. In fact, Rod is probably the most accommodating developer I've worked with in my career.

I've pinged Rod an email, hopefully he'll be able to share a few details about the acquisition.

Project Offset [Official site, via Blue's News]