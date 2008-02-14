Oh Patapon Demo, Will You Be My Valentine?

Never fear, loners of the world. If your heart's gentle song goes unheard on Valentine's Day, you can always turn your affections towards free electronic entertainment. Like the Patapon demo, which will be out tomorrow. And not just out on the slightly-annoying PC-PSP store, but the PS3 one as well (just for downloading purposes, you can't play it on your PS3), which should make things a little easier for you.

