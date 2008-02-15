Okami Wii Still 4:3?

Oh dear. In a listing for the upcoming Wii port of Okami on their company store, Capcom have posted a bunch of screenshots (the button prompts show it is indeed the Wii version). Tiny, tiny screenshots. Which are very, very concerning. With extra content out of the question, there were only two things that would set the Wii version apart from the PS2 one: Wii Remote brush control and 16:9. These screens look 4:3. A 4:3 game in 2008? Disappointing. So let's keep things optimistic and hope they're a cropping error, or are from an early build, shall we?

