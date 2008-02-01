The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

One, Two, Three, Four

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: SSBB Out, Me Bizzy, Head Explodes, Sleepy Time

I had my first guitar lesson last night, which actually only lasted about 15 minutes because I let me son have most of my lesson as well. After watching him learn to hold his guitar by singing Wheels on the Bus, and place his fingers correctly on his guitar, it was my turn. Fortunately, there were no Wheels on the Bus singalongs involved. I am now the master of the D string. Woot!

It's funny, we were practicing together tonight and Tristan kept jumping the gun on when he should strum while following a really basic song. Finally I stopped him, gently holding his hands against the strings.

Do you remember Guitar Hero?
Yes
What happens when you play the note too soon or too late?
It plunks.
Right. That's like this, you have to play it at the right time. That's called rhythm.

He totally got it. Who says games aren't good for something?

What you missed:
Gamertags, Friend Codes, PSN and Steam IDs Hit Kotaku
Parappa Team Creates Major Minor's Majestic March
Dreams Of Halo Wars PC, Shot Down, Trampled, Exploded
How Microsoft Created The Biggest Game Launch Of All Time
Mercenaries 2 Officially Delayed By EA
PlayStation 3 Development Still Problematic For EA
Rock Band Confirmed For Wii And Q2 European Release

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles