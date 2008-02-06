One-Armed Ninja Gaiden II Enemies Can Fight

Severed arms. Decapitated heads. And lots and lots of blood. Ninja Gaiden II looks pretty gross. The game's mastermind, Tomonobu Itagaki, is to remind all that it plays pretty gross, too. Itagaki says:

They [the enemy characters]can basically keep fighting until they're in pieces. Even a one-armed enemy can still fight.

Itagaki adds that his team is trying to be realistic to a degree, so don't expect chopped off heads to attack you. Whew, that's a relief!

