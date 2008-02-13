Only 8 Days Left To Win A PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness

The competition is still going strong, but the deadline of February 20 is closing fast. If you're working on your masterpiece, then keep going. If you're just twiddling your thumbs however, we have to ask: What are you doing?!

The chance to win a PSP Slim and a copy of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness (courtesy of KOEI/THQ) doesn't come along every day. No sir. And even if you enter but don't win the grand prize, four copies of the game await you. Possibly.

For all the details, terms and conditions, and a giant frog with a sexy British accent, hit up the original post.

