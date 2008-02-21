Our Worst Guesses for Microsoft's GDC Keynote

You may have read our best guesses about what we expect to see and hear at today's Game Developers Conference keynote from Microsoft VP John Schappert. If not, it's a good read. But it's also a pretty safe one. So why not throw out some wild and potentially wildly embarrassing predictions about what might show up on a PowerPoint slide today? Given that GDC is less about busting out new hardware and more about getting giddy on news of SDKs and optimisation libraries, this is a list of long shots.