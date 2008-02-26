Overlord Commands A PlayStation 3 Port

Add one more game to the list of PlayStation 3 latecomers, Codemasters and Triumph Studios' Overlord. The demonic spin on Pikmin gameplay features heavy real-time strategy and role-playing elements and will finally come to PS3s this Summer. The latecomer version of Overlord will arrive with the downloadable goodies previously released on Xbox Live Marketplace as well, giving Sony fans the complete experience... and just a year late!

Overlord PS3 confirmed - exclusive screens [CVG]