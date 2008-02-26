The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Overlord Commands A PlayStation 3 Port

Add one more game to the list of PlayStation 3 latecomers, Codemasters and Triumph Studios' Overlord. The demonic spin on Pikmin gameplay features heavy real-time strategy and role-playing elements and will finally come to PS3s this Summer. The latecomer version of Overlord will arrive with the downloadable goodies previously released on Xbox Live Marketplace as well, giving Sony fans the complete experience... and just a year late!

Overlord PS3 confirmed - exclusive screens [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles