Overlord DLC Arrives Slightly Late

Remember that Xbox 360 Overlord DLC I told you about that was coming out in November? Happy November everybody! After a string of several delays the promised free split-screen multiplayer pack, the Raising Hell expansion to the single player campaign (800 points) which includes new levels for each of the game's five realms, and the Challenge Pack (400 points) with seven new multiplayer maps and Legendary difficulty mode for single player are all now available for download via Xbox Live. I was wondering why I saw two folks at GameStop picking up used copies of the game. Now I know, and knowing when your product is actually going to be available before issuing a press release is half the battle.