Remember that Xbox 360 Overlord DLC I told you about that was coming out in November? Happy November everybody! After a string of several delays the promised free split-screen multiplayer pack, the Raising Hell expansion to the single player campaign (800 points) which includes new levels for each of the game's five realms, and the Challenge Pack (400 points) with seven new multiplayer maps and Legendary difficulty mode for single player are all now available for download via Xbox Live. I was wondering why I saw two folks at GameStop picking up used copies of the game. Now I know, and knowing when your product is actually going to be available before issuing a press release is half the battle.
Overlord DLC Arrives Slightly Late
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink