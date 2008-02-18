The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oz Fury Sales Outstripped the US, Asia & Europe Better Places To Develop?

aussie_sign.jpgOver at InvestorTV there's an extremely eye-opening talk with some of Australia's most prominent game developers. Included in the all-local mix are Tony Hilliam, CEO of Auran; Tom Crago, CEO of Tantalus and Krome Studios' CEO Robert Walsh. While Hilliam gets stuck explaining the downfall of Auran, Tom and Robert go over the positives of games development in Oz.

The first part of the interview sees Hilliam deconstruct the failure of Fury, citing poor sales in the US and Europe and the sheer size of World of Warcraft as contributing factors:

"Ultimately, sales of Fury were worse than our low case projections. We did OK in Australia, we were top 10 in Australia, but Europe was a complete write-off. In the US – again the Australian sales have nearly outstripped the US market altogether. When Australia is almost your biggest market, you have a problem."

It's not all rotten, though. Tom Crago paints a more alluring picture of the local development scene:

“I think the game development industry in Australia is in a great place in terms of the growth we’ve enjoyed,” said Crago. “Revenue-wise we’re in excess of $130 million.”

Understandably Hilliam doesn't completely agree with Crago's outlook. In fact, he's quick to direct developers away from our sunny shores:

“I’ve spent a lot of time in China and once they … they’re very good at copying things at the moment and I think once they get a bit more creative, they’re really going to be a force to reckon with.

“Asia and Eastern Europe are going to replace Australia as an outsourcing post. I don’t see a lot of confidence in seeing the thing grow and grow as it has done in the last 10 years.”

Ah man, Tony, why do you have to go and be so down on Oz?

Don't worry, there's more to the chat than Hilliam's negativity, so be sure to check out the InvestorTV link for the entire article.

Boom or gloom for battle-hardened video game studios [InvestorTV, via Sumea]

Comments

  • fairplay @fairplay

    WOW, Aussie sales overtook the Americans.
    Epic Fail.

    0
  • Mitch @Midda

    Ask anyone who worked at Auran, and they'll tell you that Fury failed because of useless management and poor design. Hilliam should just man up and admit that Auran has nobody to blame but themselves.

    0
  • petey Guest

    high sales and yet no local server for australia, wonder why the game failed...

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Auran's problem really wasn't the industry at all, it was that they bet the whole farm on a product which in retrospect probably didn't deserve to be gambled on with those sort of stakes.

    He is right, though - Australia has no hope of competing with China for outsourcing of game development. Australian devs need to lead from the front, not support from the rear, because for every Australian you could hire you can probably get two or three equally skilled Chinese outsourcers. They should be leveraging that to their advantage.

    0
  • h2ogatesy @H2oGatesy

    The federal government really needs to come to the table here and give them a tax break equal to what the give the film industry.

    Look at how well things like this have worked in Canada.

    And really it is a case of needing to be done 3 years ago, not in 3 years time when it is way too late.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles