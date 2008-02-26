The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pachter: EA Wants Take-Two For Sports, GTA IV Is "Gravy"

We've already heard EA's story recounting why they're interested in acquiring Take-Two, but analyst Michael Pachter gives the real scoop. And unlike many have claimed, Take-Two's appeal has very little to do with GTAIV, which he calls "gravy." It's all about the sports.

For EA, sports is enough to pay for the whole [$US 2 billion]thing. If you get rid of sports competition, you suddenly add Take Two's $US 200 million per year in sports revenue and EA doesn't compete on price anymore.

Wait...this is sounding a lot like a monopoly, isn't it Mr. Pachter?

Currently [EA and Take Two]compete in pro basketball, college basketball and hockey. So by taking out all of that, EA has a monopoly in sports. If these guys have a monopoly, they're not going to cut pricing on sports games as quickly. We've been seeing sports games come down [in price]before Christmas the last couple of years. That'll never happen again.

And once again, we've been reminded why monopolies are bad...and why we haven't played sports titles in 10+ years.

Pachter: Sports Drives T2 Deal for EA; GTA is "Gravy" [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles