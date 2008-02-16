Pac-Man Coasters! Coasters!!

Right now, recycled circuit board coasters are my living line of defense between condensation and the fragile finish of $US 30 coffee tables. (Yes, I spent as much on the coasters as the tables they protect). And even though these coasters really are pretty fantastic, they can be out-gunned during my larger gatherings that feature more condensation.

Needless to say, a coaster afficienado such as myself is consider the purchase of these Pac-Man coasters with box. For $US 22, my crappy furniture never slept so soundly. Here's a bonus pic:

Coasters [Etsy via GeekAlerts]