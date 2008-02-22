Pandemic: These EA Kids, They're Not So Bad

So Pandemic are the latest once-promising independent studio to be absorbed into the Electronic Arts hivemind. Cash money influx aside, are they bummed about now being associated with one the industry's less popular institutions? Or worried that their "independent" ideas and concepts will be put to the sword in favour of something like Mercenaries 2009? Nope.

Everyone like me has been waiting for that other shoe to drop and it hasn't, and honestly I'm getting to a point where I don't think it will. You know, like John said, they don't always get things right and it's still going to take time for John [Riccitiello's]vision to fully spread throughout the whole organisation. It's a big company, but they get it, you know? There's been no integration, no assimilations.

That was Pandemic President Josh Resnick. Who's keeping. It. Real.

