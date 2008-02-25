Papercraft: Dragon Quest Mimic

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's been a while since our last papercraft and given the slow post GDC weekend I figured it would be a good time to pull out some cardstock and get our craft on. This weekj's offering comes from that bastion of papercraftery, Paperkraft.net. The model is of a Mimic chest from Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King. These feisty little guys like to disguise themselves as treasure chests and when you go to open them, they launch their attack. This is a fairly simple model for those of you just getting started in the fine art papercraft. For our more experienced crafters, you might try these Chromehound models.

Dragon Quest VIII Mimic Papercraft [PaperKraft.net - Thanks, Sonia]

