PaRappa and UmJammer: Real Guitar Heroes

Developer NanaOn-Sha has churned out some pretty great music games like PaRappa The Rapper and UmJammer Lammy. Games so great they deserve to be immortalised in musical instruments. Over the holidays, reader Landon found these Parappa guitar picks in Osaka. He writes:

I play drums, not guitar, but I had to PICK (get it?) them up.

Yes, yes. We get it. He even found an UmJammer Lammy guitar for about a hundred bucks. That, after the jump.