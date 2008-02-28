The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Patapon Contest

Contest time! Oh goodie goodie goodie. We're having another scavenger hunt. You remember our scavenger hunts? You search for clues, there's counting involved, you get pissed off at me and cry. This time we are giving away Patapon-themed [email protected] figures. These are being sold in Japan, but not America. So, what we're going to do: Give away four of them. Well, we're not going to give them away. You've gotta win them! Our scavenger hunt will consist of seven questions. When you find one question, that will lead to another one. How do you know if you are correct? You'll find a pointing fish to, well, point you in the right direction. Here's the first question:

We butcher a theme song and don't get invited to the best parties! Which party did we miss out on?

Good luck! Send your answers to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. The first four people to submit all seven answers to the email will win a bear. That's it, no deadline, no random drawing for finalists, so you better hurry the heck up.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles