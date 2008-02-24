Patapon Launch Trailer



Patapon releases next week and having had the privilege of checking it out over the last couple of days, I can tell you it's a really great game. The art style alone is enough to send an artsy guy like me into the stratosphere. If you haven't yet checked out any of the media surrounding this games, be sure to check out this trailer to see what you've been missing. Loco-Roco fans will take to this like a second coming. Great stuff.