Patapon Winners (Yes, You Can Hate Me)

Whew! Our Patapon contest is so over. We didn't plan for this one to be tricky, we wanted it to be easy! But, apparently, we are tricky bastards. A buncha entries we got only answered one question — the first one. Not much of a scavenger hunt if there's only one question, don't cha think? Reading comprehension is so important. Too bad more folks didn't read the Totoro post! What's more, too bad some people gave SEVERAL ANSWERS to number seven. The four folks who hit all the high notes and got everything right are:

nolifedopestar, Paul M., Pat O., sander_dutch

Hit the jump for the right answers and the bitter hate. Mmmmm, hate. Delicious!