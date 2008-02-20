PC Gaming Alliance Officially Announced, Here To Save The Day

The PC Gaming Alliance is real. It was just announced at GDC, and comprises not only the rumoured Intel, NVIDIA, AMD/ATI and Microsoft (along with Alienware, Dell, ACER and Gateway), but publishing giants Epic and Activision as well. Intel's Randy Stude will be heading up the group, which rather than making things like official stickers, box labels and slogans will instead be working to provide the platform with a unified "voice":

One of our main major objectives is to provide one voice on PC gaming market. There's no one source that says 'hey this is where the PC market is going'. Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft are always calling their market share - we're going to call our market through this group.

Sounds like a truly-grass-roots move. And it's got all the big hardware names, and two of the biggest software names (remember, Acti includes Blizzard now), onboard. Seems reports of the death of PC gaming have been greatly exaggerated!

