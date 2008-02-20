PC Gaming Makes Peter Molyneux Sad Panda Face

Last week, PC gaming made the Cliffster sad. This week? Fable 2 creator Peter Molyneux! About the state of PC gaming, he says:

I think it's a huge tragedy. I mean, you might as well say PC gaming is World of Warcraft and The Sims... The weird thing is everyone's got a PC, they're just not buying software for it.

Please PC gaming, don't make Peter Molyneux sad. CliffyB can handle it, but not Molyneux. Oh, no. So please.

