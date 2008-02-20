PC Gaming Makes Peter Molyneux Sad Panda Face

Last week, PC gaming made the Cliffster sad. This week? Fable 2 creator Peter Molyneux! About the state of PC gaming, he says:
I think it's a huge tragedy. I mean, you might as well say PC gaming is World of Warcraft and The Sims... The weird thing is everyone's got a PC, they're just not buying software for it.
Please PC gaming, don't make Peter Molyneux sad. CliffyB can handle it, but not Molyneux. Oh, no. So please.
Moly Despairs [GamesIndustry]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink