Yes, Peggle is coming for the DS. Don't act so surprised. John Vechey, co-founder of Peggle devs PopCap, announced the title at the Casual Connect conference, which is being held in Amsterdam. That should be all you need to know! Peggle, for the DS. If you're wondering about a release date or price, sorry, they don't have that yet. If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, consider that Peggle on the PC has now been downloaded over 10 million times.
