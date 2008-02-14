The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Penis Cars, Vagina Houses Welcomed!

Considering how Spore's been hyped for eons now, it's hard to keep that level of excitement up. The game's user-generated content aspect though has piqued our interest once again. Says the game's lead designer Alex Hutchinson says, "I expect a portion of our audience to never play the game. They will make stuff, share stuff, and send it around." In the game's creator editor, there's a camera icon that even props a pop-up window with a YouTube logo. Players can send clips of their creators directly to the site. Hutchinson does add that it's not possible to create realistic humans as they "made a conscious decision to make the rigging blocks not one-to-one with real humans or animals." Though, Hutchinson adds,

You can have a penis car flying into a vagina house. If you want to live in penistown, that's fine. We'll give you the filter to ban it out.

Thus, users will be able to filter Second Life-esque content they don't like from their own experience. We're sure the creator editor will be loads of fun at the beginning — like Miis were. Fingers crossed the game has enough grist to keep our interest over the long haul. Penistown sounds like a start!
Spore Surprising [Multiplayer][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles