Penny Arcade Appears in Newspaper Crossword

Gabe pointed out late last week that the webcomic duo appeared in the January 30, New York Sun crossword puzzle. The one up there, to be specific. Twelve down reads:
"Tycho's pal in the webcomic 'Penny Arcade' (4 letters)."
I can't think of any honor greater than being deemed crossword puzzle material.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink