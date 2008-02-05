The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Penny Arcade Appears in Newspaper Crossword

pacross.JPG

Gabe pointed out late last week that the webcomic duo appeared in the January 30, New York Sun crossword puzzle. The one up there, to be specific. Twelve down reads:

"Tycho's pal in the webcomic 'Penny Arcade' (4 letters)."

I can't think of any honor greater than being deemed crossword puzzle material.

New York Sun Crosswords

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles