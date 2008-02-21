The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Penny Arcade Game Gets Summer Release

Penny Arcade's debut game - On The Rain-Slick Precipice Of Darkness - is back on show at GDC, and is sporting a new coat of spit and polish. For those wondering when they can get their hands on it and engage in some mutton-chopped fisticuffs, Microsoft have today announced a release window for the game, saying they're expecting it to be available sometime in the Summer.

