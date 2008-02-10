Kotakuite Gene has discovered some Phantom Hourglass Gashapon in Kobe. Six different "sound drops" are available playing such classic Zelda sounds as the Rupee discovery sound, the bow and arrow and the Heart container sound. Gene has already figured out multiple uses for his purchases which he was more than willing to share with us.

They're great fun. Playing the 'discovery' sound when you find some old leftovers in the fridge, playing the prize sound when you find 100yen down the back of the couch, and playing the phantom sounds when your boss nearly catches you on youtube at work.

Video Games: providing the soundtrack of our lives. If you'd like to hear what each one sounds like, Gene has thoughtfully provided us with a YouTube clip of samples.