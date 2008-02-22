The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Phil Harrison A Little Cranky With SCE Japan

Phil Harrison? Not happy. Back when he was boss at SCE Europe, he oversaw the transformation of the PS2 from a gamer's console into a mainstream entertainment device, thanks to SCEE titles like SingStar and Buzz! Because of those titles (and the millions of PS2s they helped sell), the inroads made by the Wii don't seem as revolutionary in Europe and Australia as they do elsewhere, because we've seen girls and families gaming together on a PS2 for years. So why, he wonders, didn't Sony Japan do the same thing?

It's a very interesting and frustrating thing for me to experience because I have been banging the drum about social gaming for a long time, with SingStar, EyeToy and Buzz.

And our Japanese colleagues said that there is no such thing as social gaming in Japan - people do not play games on the same sofa together in each other's homes. It will never happen. And then out comes the Wii.

...which proved them so, so, so wrong, he leaves unsaid. Maybe Japanese SingStars might help, eh? They certainly can't hurt.
Harrison admits frustration at Sony Japan [GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles