Phil Harrison A Little Cranky With SCE Japan

Phil Harrison? Not happy. Back when he was boss at SCE Europe, he oversaw the transformation of the PS2 from a gamer's console into a mainstream entertainment device, thanks to SCEE titles like SingStar and Buzz! Because of those titles (and the millions of PS2s they helped sell), the inroads made by the Wii don't seem as revolutionary in Europe and Australia as they do elsewhere, because we've seen girls and families gaming together on a PS2 for years. So why, he wonders, didn't Sony Japan do the same thing?

It's a very interesting and frustrating thing for me to experience because I have been banging the drum about social gaming for a long time, with SingStar, EyeToy and Buzz. And our Japanese colleagues said that there is no such thing as social gaming in Japan - people do not play games on the same sofa together in each other's homes. It will never happen. And then out comes the Wii.

...which proved them so, so, so wrong, he leaves unsaid. Maybe Japanese SingStars might help, eh? They certainly can't hurt.

Harrison admits frustration at Sony Japan [GI.biz]