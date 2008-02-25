Phil Harrison Resigning From Sony

Phil Harrison, President of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SCE WWS) will resign on February 29th. Harrison has been with Sony since 1992, when he joined Sony Electronics Publishing. That Sony branch later evolved into Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. Says Harrison:

The past 15 years at Sony Computer Entertainment has been the defining journey of my life so far. I am grateful to all the PlayStation family for their incredible support, guidance and friendship. It has been a privilege to serve as part of the team and be inspired by them on a daily basis. I am so proud of everything PlayStation has achieved and will continue to support its future in every way I can.

Perhaps it was the friction a cranky Phil Harrison alluded to at GDC, concerning the difficulties of working with Sony Japan that lead to his decision. Perhaps it was something else. Regardless, SCE CEO Kaz Hirai will assume Harrison's role as well as attend to his own duties as SCE CEO. Full press release after the jump.