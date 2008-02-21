If you've passed so far on Q-Games charming PixelJunk Monsters, perhaps the forthcoming demo will change your mind. It's planned to hit the PlayStation Store tomorrow with the rest of the usual updates that North American PlayStation 3 owners have come to expect every Thursday. Q-Games prez let slip that the cheap and lazy will finally get their hands on the unique tower defense strategy game with a PixelJunk twist in our quick sit-down today, the details of which you'll be reading about soon. Until then, ready the broadband connection and clear some hard drive space.
PixelJunk Monsters Demo Arrives Tomorrow
