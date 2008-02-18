PixelJunk Monsters Expansion on the Way

Kotakuite Tim R. loves PixelJunk Monsters. He loves it so much that he emailed creator Q-Games begging for a sequel or expansion. He soon received an email back from a Q-Games employee that revealed an expansion is already in the works.

Thanks for the mail! We are really enjoying the feedback from people about Monsters, it seems to have really hit a sweet spot. There should be some news about an expansion pack over the next few weeks, so keep your eyes peeled.

So there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. You can expect more tower defense excitement soon. We'll let you know as soon as we hear any more details.