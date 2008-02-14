Play-Asia Goes Cheap With Year of the Rat Lucky Sale. Importers and cheap ass gamers(TM) looking for a slew of deals may want to direct their internets to Play-Asia's sale which starts today. The dealer of fine Asian gaming goods is slashing prices plus giving shoppers a chance to win all kinds of stuff, like Japanese consoles and handhelds. If you're looking for savings on games, toys and more, take a peek.