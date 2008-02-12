Playing as a Flag in COD4

Reader Alexander dropped us links to these videos showing an odd quirk in Call of Duty 4. While playing a couple of weeks ago, Alexander somehow managed to respawn as what appears to be a couple of crates and a white flag. Although he was still able to hold a gun and move while disguised as a flag, he couldn't shoot. Now that would have been awesome. Capture the flag? Capture this! Hit the jump for a second vid.
