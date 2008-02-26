PlayStation 3 Super Game Coming in 2009?

BBC blogger Darren Waters got a sneak peek at some upcoming titles in London a few weeks ago. He thought Motorstorm 2 looked excellent, and that the Resistance 2 trailer was enticing. But what rocked his world the most?

...I was shown a trailer for a game not due out till 2009 but was sworn to absolute secrecy. Apparently, Sony just wanted to give a glimpse of what the console will be capable of.

We're listening.

I don't mean to be a tease - all I can say is that I was left speechless. If the footage I was shown truly is "in game", as told to me by the Sony PR people, then we could be on the brink of a step change in what games consoles are capable of in terms of story-telling and immersion.

Sony hasn't always been the most credible about in-game rendered footage (*cough* Motorstorm and Killzone 2 *cough*), but as of late, they have a pretty good track record on calling their own bluff.

Any guesses on the title? My guess is that Sony pulled a nasty prank and he just saw the tank game.



PlayStation bounces back [BBC via NextGen][image]