Mark Wilson and I hit up the PlayStation "Block Party" last night to enjoy an evening packed with drinks, developers and white dudes getting down to the hip-hop stylings of Guru and Q-Tip. We came hoping that Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios boss Phil Harrison would join the Rock Force Crew in a b-boy throwdown after dropping details on Home and LittleBigPlanet, but nothing of the sort happened. While the aroma of the room was definitely appropriate, one thing that stood out as an odd fit was the barber shop on the second floor of The Mezzanine. There were plenty on hand that thought it was a fine idea, though, with a grotesque mountain of hair amassing by evening's end. I'll spare you the photo of that one.
PlayStation Party: Come For the Q-Tip, Stay For The Free Haircuts!
