PlayStation Store Getting Overhauled In April

While Metal Gear Solid 4, DualShock 3 and God of War news may have dominated our Destination PlayStation coverage, one other interesting leak came out of the retailer conference. According to sources there, the PlayStation Store is finally getting a graphical user interface overhaul, one planned to arrive alongside Gran Turismo 5 Prologue on April 15. The revamp of the PlayStation Store is said to give it a look more in tune with the SingStore, pictured above, which is already accessible from the PlayStation 3 version of SingStar.

Details were light on the change, but beyond a coat of paint, word was that navigation would change to a series of icons running along the bottom of the interface. We don't have official confirmation on this one yet, so consider it rumor for now.