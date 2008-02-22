PlayStation Store Update: Demo Man

Yyyyeah. Outside of the PixelJunk Monsters demo, PlayStation 3 owners may have some difficulty mustering up too much excitement about this week's PlayStation Store additions. There's only one other playable, an original PlayStation title, but maybe you'll find this week's light dusting of gameplay trailers enough to keep you busy between F5ing the site. There is that Bionic Commando: Rearmed trailer available, the kind of thing you may want to watch and rewatch and rewatch. And rewatch.

Continue for the full list of new goodies coming your way courtesy of the PlayStation Network.

Games and Demos

PixelJunk Monsters demo (free)

Jet Moto 3 for PSone ($US 5.99)

Add-ons and Expansions

Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "El Scorcho" by Weezer, "Why Do You Love Me" by Garbage, and "Sex Type Thing" by Stone Temple Pilots

Game Videos

Bionic Commando: Rearmed Trailer

Conflict: Denied Ops Developer Diary 4

MLB 08 The Show Stolen Base Video

MLB 08 The Show Replay Vault Tutorial

MLB 08 The Show Pitcher/Batter Analysis Tutorial

Movie and Television Trailers

We Own The Night (Blu-ray)

Kung Fu Panda

Wallpapers and Themes

Lair "Asylian" theme