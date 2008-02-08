The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PlayStation Store Update: Lost Planet Finds PSN

Today's update to the PlayStation Store brings with it another Capcom demo, a new Go! downloadable game and a new PSone classic. The expected Rock Band add-ons arrive, as does a new freebie for Motorstorm. A handful of videos, trailers and some nice Uncharted wallpapers round out the list. I'm sadly away from my PlayStation 3 today, so download something extra for me, would ya? The full list of updates is right after this.

Games and Demos
Lost Planet multiplayer demo (free)
Go! Sports Skydiving ($US4.99)
Crash Bandicoot: WARPED ($US5.99)

Expansions and Add-Ons
MotorStorm Chinese New Year Skin (free)
Rock Band ($US1.99 each) - "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "Roam" by The B-52s, and "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More.

Game Videos
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Final Trailer
MLB 08 The Show First Look
Burnout Paradise Developer Diary
Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 1
Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 2
Conflict: Denied Ops "Destruction" Developer Diary

Movie Trailers
WALL•E Trailer 2
30 Days of Night

Wallpapers and Themes
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune wallpapers

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles