PlayStation Store Update: Lost Planet Finds PSN

Today's update to the PlayStation Store brings with it another Capcom demo, a new Go! downloadable game and a new PSone classic. The expected Rock Band add-ons arrive, as does a new freebie for Motorstorm. A handful of videos, trailers and some nice Uncharted wallpapers round out the list. I'm sadly away from my PlayStation 3 today, so download something extra for me, would ya? The full list of updates is right after this.
Games and Demos
Lost Planet multiplayer demo (free)
Go! Sports Skydiving ($US4.99)
Crash Bandicoot: WARPED ($US5.99)
Expansions and Add-Ons
MotorStorm Chinese New Year Skin (free)
Rock Band ($US1.99 each) - "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "Roam" by The B-52s, and "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More.
Game Videos
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Final Trailer
MLB 08 The Show First Look
Burnout Paradise Developer Diary
Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 1
Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 2
Conflict: Denied Ops "Destruction" Developer Diary
Movie Trailers
WALL•E Trailer 2
30 Days of Night
Wallpapers and Themes
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune wallpapers
