PlayStation Store Update: Lost Planet Finds PSN

Today's update to the PlayStation Store brings with it another Capcom demo, a new Go! downloadable game and a new PSone classic. The expected Rock Band add-ons arrive, as does a new freebie for Motorstorm. A handful of videos, trailers and some nice Uncharted wallpapers round out the list. I'm sadly away from my PlayStation 3 today, so download something extra for me, would ya? The full list of updates is right after this.

Games and Demos

Lost Planet multiplayer demo (free)

Go! Sports Skydiving ($US4.99)

Crash Bandicoot: WARPED ($US5.99)

Expansions and Add-Ons

MotorStorm Chinese New Year Skin (free)

Rock Band ($US1.99 each) - "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "Roam" by The B-52s, and "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More.

Game Videos

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Final Trailer

MLB 08 The Show First Look

Burnout Paradise Developer Diary

Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 1

Burnout Paradise Launch Trailer 2

Conflict: Denied Ops "Destruction" Developer Diary

Movie Trailers

WALL•E Trailer 2

30 Days of Night

Wallpapers and Themes

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune wallpapers