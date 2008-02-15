PlayStation Store Update: Patapon

As promised the demo for PSP rhythmic battle game Patapon lands on the PlayStation Store, saving it from having a single new playable demo in MLB 08 The Show this week. Trailers round out the majority of the content, including one for LittleBigPlanet, and the regular Rock Band updates arrive. That the pack is titled the "(Arguably) Punk Pack" pretty much ensures I'll drop the $US 5.49 ASAP.

The full list of downloadable goodies is just after this.

Games and Demos

MLB 08 The Show demo (free)

Patapon demo (free) for PSP

Expansions and Add-ons

Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "Complete Control" by The Clash, "Teenage Lobotomy" by The Ramones and "Truth Hits Everybody" by The Police

Rock Band Arguably Punk Pack ($US 5.49)

Game Videos

LittleBigPlanet Create-A-Level trailer

MLB 08 The Show "Road to the Show" tutorial

Conflict: Denied Ops diary 2

Conflict: Denied Ops diary 3

Turok "Creatures" trailer

Turok "Weapons" trailer

Burnout Paradise "Accolades" trailer

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground "Launch" trailer

Movie and Television Trailers

The Ruins

Wallpapers and Themes

Super Stardust HD theme