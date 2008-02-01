PlayStation Store Update: Yup!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

psn_thursday_banner.jpgThis week's additions to the PlayStation Store probably won't light a fire under your credit card or put a stranglehold on your internet connection, as a single demo for Conflict: Denied Ops leads the charge. The rest of the weekly highlights include the expected Rock Band tracks and the final batch of downloadable add-ons for Folklore. Hit the jump for the full list.

Games and Demos
Conflict: Denied Ops demo (free) - 888 MB
Neopets: Petpet Adventures - The Wand of Wishing ($US 15.99) for PSP

Expansions and Add-Ons
Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Siva" by Smashing Pumpkins, "Working Man" by Rush and "Ten Speed (of God's Blood...)" by Coheed and Cambria
Folklore Add-on 5 "Nightmares" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-on 6 "Visions of the Tower" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-on Bundle 3 ($US 5.99)

Game Videos
Battlefield Bad Company "Haggard's Blog"
Go! Sports Skydiving trailer

Movie Trailers
Daddy Day Camp
Across the Universe
Prom Night
Prince Caspian

Wallpapers and Themes
PixelJunk Monsters Wallpaper
Neopets: Petpet Adventures - The Wand of Wishing Wallpaper

