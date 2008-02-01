PlayStation Store Update: Yup!

This week's additions to the PlayStation Store probably won't light a fire under your credit card or put a stranglehold on your internet connection, as a single demo for Conflict: Denied Ops leads the charge. The rest of the weekly highlights include the expected Rock Band tracks and the final batch of downloadable add-ons for Folklore. Hit the jump for the full list.

Games and Demos

Conflict: Denied Ops demo (free) - 888 MB

Neopets: Petpet Adventures - The Wand of Wishing ($US 15.99) for PSP

Expansions and Add-Ons

Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Siva" by Smashing Pumpkins, "Working Man" by Rush and "Ten Speed (of God's Blood...)" by Coheed and Cambria

Folklore Add-on 5 "Nightmares" ($US 3.99)

Folklore Add-on 6 "Visions of the Tower" ($US 3.99)

Folklore Add-on Bundle 3 ($US 5.99)

Game Videos

Battlefield Bad Company "Haggard's Blog"

Go! Sports Skydiving trailer

Movie Trailers

Daddy Day Camp

Across the Universe

Prom Night

Prince Caspian

Wallpapers and Themes

PixelJunk Monsters Wallpaper

Neopets: Petpet Adventures - The Wand of Wishing Wallpaper