PlayStation.com Shows, Then Pulls New PS3 Network Features

PlayStation.com saw an update to its PlayStation 3 section earlier today, a fact pointed out by an eagle-eyed reader who noticed that new information on Home had finally arrived on the official US site. While we watched the preview video, hoping for new information or a more solid release date, there appeared to be nothing substantially new. The embedded video showed off the game's theater sections, mini-games, chat features and 3D trophy capabilities, but not too much else.

Curiously, though, someone at PlayStation.com decided that whatever was being touted on the new PlayStation Network pages was something that wasn't quite ready for prime time. Perhaps it was the other PSN features, one that hints at new functionality coming soon.

While most of that's standard stuff—excluding mention of Home, something the current PlayStation Network web site doesn't do—one piece of new info surprised us. On the new PlayStation Network pages, Sony promises that you'll be able to "talk to others during gameplay, say hello anytime you're online or have a video chat with an Eye camera, USB camera or headset." Yes, most of those options are currently in there, with the exception of the during gameplay part.

It's pretty clear that Sony has heard PlayStation 3 owner demands for in-game access to the Cross Media Bar (XMB)—they say "some of the XMB features" may become accessible during gameplay—but does this signal that it's coming soon? With GDC going down next week, we wouldn't be surprised to hear an announcement about these new features within days.

Thanks to Joel for the heads up.