Pokemon Valentines, Now With Razor Blades

When one Floridian woman picked up some Pokemon valentines at her local Dollar General, her son spotted something peculiar sticking out from the bundled lollipops: razor-sharp chunks of box-cutter blades. Luckily he noticed the metal protrusion before he handed a lollipop to his sister for her tongue to go all Bulbasaur.
I'd always laughed at the warnings of razor blades in candy. But I guess that, yes, some people do hate children, or at least Pokemon, that much.
Woman Finds Razor Blade Inside Valentine's Day Candy [WFTV via GoNintendo]
