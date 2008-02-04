The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PopCap on Unicorns, Casual Market, and Making Games

peggle.jpg Jason Kapalka, co—founder and Chief Creative Officer of PopCap Games, sat down with Alec Meer to chat about a whole host of issues — unicorns, match three games, and the casual market. It's an interesting interview that touches on a number of issues surrounding the casual market: who's playing these games? Is there a market outside the aggressively casual? And is PopCap returning 'credibility' to puzzle games?

As far as we're concerned, puzzle games never lost any credibility. I think the resurgence you're seeing now with things like the Wii and casual games in general is really just the natural state of things... as with computers and the internet, their early phases were dominated by geeky hardcore early-adopter types, but later they became much more mass market and universal in their use and acceptance. Why shouldn't video games be the same way? It makes no sense for them to remain a ghetto exclusively for twenty-something males who like shooting imaginary aliens.

Zing! It's a great little interview and well worth a read through if you've got the time.

PopCap on Casual, Peggle & Valve [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles