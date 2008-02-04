PopCap on Unicorns, Casual Market, and Making Games

Jason Kapalka, co—founder and Chief Creative Officer of PopCap Games, sat down with Alec Meer to chat about a whole host of issues — unicorns, match three games, and the casual market. It's an interesting interview that touches on a number of issues surrounding the casual market: who's playing these games? Is there a market outside the aggressively casual? And is PopCap returning 'credibility' to puzzle games?

As far as we're concerned, puzzle games never lost any credibility. I think the resurgence you're seeing now with things like the Wii and casual games in general is really just the natural state of things... as with computers and the internet, their early phases were dominated by geeky hardcore early-adopter types, but later they became much more mass market and universal in their use and acceptance. Why shouldn't video games be the same way? It makes no sense for them to remain a ghetto exclusively for twenty-something males who like shooting imaginary aliens.

Zing! It's a great little interview and well worth a read through if you've got the time.

PopCap on Casual, Peggle & Valve [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]