Portal Co-Creator Announces Portal 2


Skip 2/3 of this G4 interview if you feel like it, just don't skip all the way to the end. Because just before the end you'll hear Kim Swift, Portal's lead designer, say that Valve's Doug Lombardi has just announced Portal 2. Well, we haven't heard squat from Doug, but hey, your word's just as good!

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "just before the end you'll hear Kim Swift, Portal's lead designer, say that Valve's Doug Lombardi has just announced Portal 2. Well, we haven't heard squat from Doug"

    Y(ou're going to hate me for this but...)
    ...does this mean that... The game is a lie?

