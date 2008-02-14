Presidential Candidates As Classic Video Games

The presidential race can be pretty hard to follow at times, especially when many of us are too busy playing in virtual bands or keeping the world safe from demons to keep track of what is going on with the whole leader of the free world dealie. Luckily Game With A Brain has us covered, matching up the four most likely with the classic video game that best represents them. For instance, John McCain is Desert Bus, the minigame from the sadly unreleased Penn & Teller's Smoke and Mirrors for the Sega CD.

Desert Bus tasked you with driving a bus from Tucson, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada in eight hours of real time. The game could not be paused, and the bus occasionally would veer to the right. So, like the Arizona senator you set out on a grueling long journey (to your party's nomination) and occasionally veer off to the right (frightening potential independent voters). Uncanny.

Hit the link below to find out how the other candidates fared, from Barack "Final Fantasy VII" Obama to Mike "Bible Adventures" Huckabee.

