The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Presidential Candidates As Classic Video Games

The presidential race can be pretty hard to follow at times, especially when many of us are too busy playing in virtual bands or keeping the world safe from demons to keep track of what is going on with the whole leader of the free world dealie. Luckily Game With A Brain has us covered, matching up the four most likely with the classic video game that best represents them. For instance, John McCain is Desert Bus, the minigame from the sadly unreleased Penn & Teller's Smoke and Mirrors for the Sega CD.

Desert Bus tasked you with driving a bus from Tucson, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada in eight hours of real time. The game could not be paused, and the bus occasionally would veer to the right. So, like the Arizona senator you set out on a grueling long journey (to your party's nomination) and occasionally veer off to the right (frightening potential independent voters). Uncanny.

Hit the link below to find out how the other candidates fared, from Barack "Final Fantasy VII" Obama to Mike "Bible Adventures" Huckabee.

Presidential candidates and their video game alter-egos [Game With A Brain via Game Politics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles