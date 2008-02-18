Prince of Persia Movie's Storyline Revealed?

Everyone's favorite non-gaming producer Jerry Bruckheimer is always ready to blow shit up. This time, he's ready to light that sandy fuse with his film adaptation of Prince of Persia. Haven't heard too much about this project — save for that Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell is attached. Site Collider has apparently a handful of film synopsises (synopsi?) for upcoming projects. Included is Prince of Persia, which goes something like this:

(If this is true, there might be spoilers.)

Passing through India en route to Azad, King Sharaman and his son, the Prince of Persia, defeat the powerful Maharajah of India with the promise of honor and glory. After looting the city and capturing a giant hourglass full of sand, a mysterious dagger, and the Maharajah's daughter Farah along with other treasures, they continue to Azad. A dying Vizier, who had betrayed the Maharajah and aided King Sharaman in return for a share of the spoils, demands to have the dagger, as he was promised his choice of the Maharajah's treasures. But Sharaman refuses to take the dagger from his son, who captured it first. So the Vizier, who wishes to harness the power of the sands in the hourglass for himself, making him an immortal god and giving him control over time itself, tricks the Prince into opening the hourglass. When the Prince uses the dagger to unleash the Sands of Time from the hourglass, the Sands destroy the kingdom and turn all living beings into hideous sand creatures. Only the Prince, the Vizier, and Princess Farah, the kidnapped daughter of the Maharajah, remain unchanged due to their possessions; the Prince's dagger, the Vizier's staff, and Farah's medallion.

We totally do not believe this at all. The actual synopsis is something more like this:

Passing through AN EXPLODING India en route to Azad, King Sharaman and his son, the Prince of Persia, defeat the powerful Maharajah of India with A FERRARI SCAGLIETTI AND A CASE OF C-4 WITH the promise of honor and glory. After looting the city WITH C-4 and capturing a giant hourglass full of DETONATING sand, a mysterious EXPLODING dagger, and the Maharajah's STRIPPER daughter Farah along with other EXPLODING treasures, they continue to Azad. A dying Vizier INJURED WHEN THE FERRARI FLIPPED OVER AND EXPLODED, who had betrayed the Maharajah and aided King Sharaman in return for a share of the spoils AND SPORTS CARS, demands to have the dagger AND A FERRARI F430, as he was promised his choice of the Maharajah's treasures AND SPORTS CARS. But Sharaman refuses to take the dagger from his son, who captured it first FROM AN EXPLOSION. So the Vizier, who wishes to harness the EXPLODING power of the sands in the hourglass for himself, making him an immortal god and giving him control over time itself WITH DYNAMITE, tricks the Prince into opening the hourglass, MAKING IT BLOW UP. When the Prince uses the dagger to unleash the Sands of Time from the hourglass, CAUSING THE THE FERRARI F430 TO FLIP OVER AND, WELL, YOU KNOW, the Sands destroy the kingdom and turn all living beings into hideous sand creatures. Only the Prince, the Vizier, and POLE-DANCING Princess Farah, the kidnapped STRIPPER daughter of the Maharajah, remain unchanged due to their possessions; the Prince's dagger, the Vizier's staff, and Farah's medallion AND EXPLOSIONS.

Hope they get Nic Cage for this one!

