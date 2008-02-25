The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Professor Layton's Curious Desktop

Up from the terrifying depths of 4chan comes this terrific Professor Layton desktop. No don't worry, I didn't sully my hands raking through the 4chan muck. Thankfully the BBPS' Dan Zuccarelli has done all the work so all we have to do is enjoy it. Thanks Dan! Also thanks to the unnamed 4chan poster who create this so we can carry the wonder and magic of St. Mystere with us wherever computers are found.

Professor Layton Desktop at full size [the bbps]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles