The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Professor Layton's DLC Broken?

It's great that Level 5's Professor Layton and the Curious Village got an English release. The weekly DLC is a nice touch as well! Bummer that folks are having online issues. Apparently, people are having difficulty downloading the game's weekly puzzle. They'll start downloading, but then get cut off and sent back to the menu without an error message. Over at the Nintendo Tech Support Forums, an administrator writes:

Hello, and thank you for reporting this. We are looking into the situation and will post a reply here when we know more.

Thanks!

The problem doesn't seem to be related to any specific router or internet provider. Anyone else experiencing this?
Layton Online Broken? [Infendo]

Comments

  • ! Guest

    it happpened to me

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles