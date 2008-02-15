Professor Layton's DLC Broken?

It's great that Level 5's Professor Layton and the Curious Village got an English release. The weekly DLC is a nice touch as well! Bummer that folks are having online issues. Apparently, people are having difficulty downloading the game's weekly puzzle. They'll start downloading, but then get cut off and sent back to the menu without an error message. Over at the Nintendo Tech Support Forums, an administrator writes:

Hello, and thank you for reporting this. We are looking into the situation and will post a reply here when we know more. Thanks!

The problem doesn't seem to be related to any specific router or internet provider. Anyone else experiencing this?

Layton Online Broken? [Infendo]