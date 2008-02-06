Proof That Someone Acknowledged The Original Xbox

This Kochikame manga of police cop Ryo-san with a ZBOX shows at least one of these two things:
• The artist was familiar with the original Xbox or perhaps owned one himself.
• The artist substituted the "X" for the last letter of the alphabet to show what he thought of the product: It's last, yo.
Then, neither could be true! It's late and do please forgive the incessant rambling.
I never knew... [Chris's Blog]
