Proof That Someone Acknowledged The Original Xbox

This Kochikame manga of police cop Ryo-san with a ZBOX shows at least one of these two things:

• The artist was familiar with the original Xbox or perhaps owned one himself.

• The artist substituted the "X" for the last letter of the alphabet to show what he thought of the product: It's last, yo.

Then, neither could be true! It's late and do please forgive the incessant rambling.

