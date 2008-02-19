Bitingly funny parody of overblown, overhyped game development videos, or an overblown, overhyped game development video? You decide.
Prototype Development Vid Features Hyperbole, Dramatic Lighting
Man, that art director takes his job waaaay too seriously. To paraphrase him:
"The dev team thought I was crazy. But when you put a crazy mind in my situation, don't be suprised when I start disemboweling animals in my mother's lingerie"