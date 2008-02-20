Prototype's Art Director Maurice Skip Kimball is crazy! He says so in the first few moments of this developer diary, which then goes on to show how the team at Radical Entertainment took his insane and created the biggest character in the game - New York City. From human behaviour to traffic patterns, Radical promises a New York so alive you can almost smell it, though of course you can't, becuase who would buy that?
Prototype's New York City Hunting Ground
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Awesome